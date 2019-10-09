Fadnavis will be seen sitting next to Uddhav in Shiv Sena's next Dussehra rally: Sanjay Raut

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Addressing a mammoth gathering at the parties traditional Dussehra rally, senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will be seen sitting next to party chief Uddhav Thackeray in the next Dussehra rally.

The rally was organized at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Tuesday.Speaking on the candidature for the post of Chief Minister in Maharashtra, Raut said, "Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will be seen sitting next to Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray in party's next Dussehra rally. Uddhav Thackeray aims to win all 124 seats in the upcoming elections and I believe we will surely be winning over 100 seats."Raut further stated that the way government abrogated Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, Shiv Sena wants the government to implement a Uniform Civil Code in India in a similar manner."We support Central government's decision of revoking Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and they should soon achieve Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) as well," said Raut.Earlier on Tuesday, Thackeray also urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to implement the Uniform Civil Code in the entire country soon."People used to question us on why we entered into a coalition with the BJP, today we say that we did it for the removal of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. Now I request Amit Shahji to implement the Uniform Civil Code in the nation," Thackeray said in his speech here.Elections in Maharashtra are scheduled to be held on October 21 and the counting of votes is scheduled for October 24. (ANI)