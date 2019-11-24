Fadnavis won't be able to prove majority, should resign: NCP's Nawab Malik

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 24 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Sunday demanded the resignation of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, saying that he will not be able to prove majority on the floor of the House.



Speaking to media outside NCP chief Sharad Pawar's Silver Oak's residence, Malik said, "By this evening all the MLAs of our party will come back to us. Fadnavis will not be able to prove majority on the floor of the House, we demand that he tenders resignation."

Speaking about Ajit Pawar, who sided with the BJP in a surprise move, Malik said, "Ajit has committed a mistake. Efforts are being made since yesterday to make him understand, he has not given any indication so far. It will be better if he realises his mistake."

After a prolonged uncertainty over the government formation that lasted for nearly a month, Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday early morning took oath for the second consecutive term as the state Chief Minister, while Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as his deputy. (ANI)

