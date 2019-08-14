Failed ATM transaction due to error shall not be counted as valid transaction: RBI

New Delhi (India), Aug 14 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued orders clarifying that transactions which fail on account of technical reasons like hardware, software, communication issues, and non-availability of currency notes in the ATM, etc., shall not be counted as valid transactions for the customer and no charge shall be levied for the same.

"It has come to our notice that transactions that have failed due to technical reasons, non-availability of currency in ATMs, etc., are also included in the number of free ATM transactions," said the RBI in a statement on Wednesday."It is hereby clarified that transactions which fail on account of technical reasons like hardware, software, communication issues; non-availability of currency notes in the ATM; and other declines ascribable directly / wholly to the bank/service provider; invalid PIN/validations; etc., shall not be counted as valid ATM transactions for the customer. Consequently, no charges, therefore, shall be levied," added the statement.The orders have also been issued to all scheduled commercial banks including regional rural banks, urban co-operative banks, state co-operative banks, district central co-operative banks, small finance banks, payment banks, white-label ATM operators."Non-cash withdrawal transactions (such as balance enquiry, cheque book request, payment of taxes, funds transfer, etc.), which constitute 'on-us' transactions (i.e., when a card is used at an ATM of the bank which has issued the card) shall also not be part of the number of free ATM transactions," added the statement. (ANI)