'Failed system' fails our citizens: Rahul Gandhi targets Centre over COVID-19 vaccine prices

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): Ahead of phase three of the COVID-19 vaccination drive in which everyone above 18 years of age will be eligible to get vaccinated from May 1, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at the Central government stating that a large amount of public money was spent on the companies that make the coronavirus vaccine and now the same vaccine is being sold to the public at higher prices.



He said that no other country in the world had such high-cost vaccines and criticised Prime Minister Modi-led government for robbing people for his friends.

"People's money was given to vaccine companies to develop Covid vaccines. Now, GOI will make same people pay the highest price in the world for these vaccines. Once again, the failed 'system' fails our citizens for Modi-mitrs' profit," Gandhi tweeted.

The Congress leader on Monday had said that the Centre is not allowing the actual data about coronavirus to reach the people.



Taking to Twitter, he had said that the Centre is controlling the facts of the data related to the pandemic.

"Like employment and development, the Central government is not allowing the actual data about corona to reach the people. They may have not been able to control the pandemic but managed to control the truth about the pandemic," his tweet read.



Gandhi had earlier urged his party colleagues to assist the public as he claimed that the current "system is failing." (ANI)