Fair, free elections will be held after completion of delimitation process: J-K LG Sinha

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 18 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday assured that after the Delimitation Commission completes its work, elections will be conducted in a free and fair manner in the region.



"The delimitation process is on. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have assured the country that after the delimitation process is completed, the assembly elections will be held. After the Delimitation Commission finishes its work, I assure, elections will be conducted in a fair and free manner," Sinha said.

The delegation of foreign envoys visiting Jammu and Kashmir met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan in Jammu on Tuesday.

The Delimitation Commission comprising of Chairperson Retired Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, Ex-Officio Member Sushil Chandra (Election Commissioner) and ex-officio member, KK Sharma (State Election Commissioner, J-K) held a meeting today in New Delhi with the Associate members from J-K, for seeking their suggestion/views on the process of delimitation with respect to the union territory.

An overview of the process of delimitation based on the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019 and Delimitation Act, 2002 was presented before the members detailing various Sections of these Acts related to the delimitation exercise of Jammu and Kashmir.

"The two Associate Members appreciated Commission's efforts and suggested that delimitation of constituencies shall be as far as practicable, be for geographically compact areas and while delimiting them regard shall be given to physical features; existing boundaries of administrative units; facilities of communication and public convenience," read the press release by Election Commission today.

They also suggested giving special attention to the difficult terrains while carrying out the delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir.

On August 15, 2020, PM Modi said that the 'delimitation process' is underway in Jammu and Kashmir and added that polls will be conducted soon in the Union Territory soon. (ANI)

