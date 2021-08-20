Fairly widespread rainfall likely over Himachal, Uttarakhand

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is also very likely over Uttarakhand during next four days, and west Uttar Pradesh on August 21, and scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over Haryana and Chandigarh, Punjab, and east Rajasthan during next 4-5 days with isolated heavy rainfall over Haryana on Saturday and over east Rajasthan over the weekend, the IMD said in a release.

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, with isolated heavy falls, is very likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar during next four days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

Noting that "a cyclonic circulation lies over northeast Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood upto mid tropospheric levels", and "another cyclonic circulation lies over Vidarbha and neighbourhood in mid tropospheric levels", it said that this will cause heavy rainfall in peninsular India.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity is very likely over Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh on Saturday with west Madhya Pradesh witnessing isolated heavy rain on Sunday. Rainfall activity is likely to decrease thereafter over these areas.

Scattered to fairly widespread activity is very likely over southern peninsular India during next five days. Isolated heavy rainfall is also very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal till August 23, Kerala and Mahe on August 22, Rayalaseema on August 23 and 24, and coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on August 21.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity very likely to continue over the northeast and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during next four days. Isolated heavy to very heavy falls is likely over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on August 23 and 24 and during the same dates, isolated very heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya while it will be on August 23 for Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

The IMD also predicted a moderate to severe thunderstorm with lightning very likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, west Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and east Rajasthan during next 24 hours. "This may cause injuries leading to casualties to people and animals staying outdoor," it warned.

