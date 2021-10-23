Faizabad junction to be renamed as Ayodhya Cantt

Lucknow, Oct 23 (IANS) The Yogi Adityanath government on Saturday decided to rechristen Faizabad junction as Ayodhya Cantt, as per a tweet shared by the Chief Minister's office.

Earlier, the government had renamed Faizabad district as Ayodhya and Allahabad as Prayagraj.

After becoming Chief Minister of the state in 2017, Yogi Adityanath renamed Mughalsarai Junction railway station.