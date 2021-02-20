Faizabad's 'last-rites Samaritan', 80-yr-old Padma awardee bedridden and in penury

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 21 (ANI): Octogenarian resident of Khidki Ali Beg of Faizabad in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, who is known for cremating thousands of unclaimed bodies and was conferred with Padma Shri by the government last year on Republic Day, is bedridden and awaiting treatment.



Speaking to ANI, ill and bed-ridden Mohammed Sharif said: "I heard the news about it on TV but have not received the award so far. I fell ill nearly two months ago."

The family is going through a financial crisis and they were still hoping for some pension to Sharif against his award so that they could afford his treatment.

His family members say that he had performed the last rites of many unclaimed dead bodies irrespective of their religion for 27 years.

A family member of the Padma Shri awardee said, "He got bed-ridden because of his deteriorating health condition. The financial situation of the family is not good. We have a large family living in a rented house for almost 70 years. He is yet to receive the medallion and citation of the award. He is taken care of by his sons and grandchildren."

"We are not getting any kind of financial help," the family said.

Commenting on Sharif's condition, BJP MP Lallu Singh, who had recommended his name for the award, has assured of all necessary help in the matter.

Last year, Sharif had received an invitation for 'bhoomi pujan' of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. However, the 80-year-old did not attend the event due to his poor health. (ANI)

