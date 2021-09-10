Fake call centre busted in Delhi's Raju Park, 13 arrested

New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI): Thirteen accused were arrested on Friday by a team of Cyber Cell, Delhi Police, South District after a fake call centre was busted in Raju Park area of Delhi, as per Delhi Police.



The accused have been identified as Ashish, Akanksha, Karuna, Sujatha, Shivani, Neha, Barkha, Sonali, Saloni, Rinki, Dipti, Neha and Sneha.

According to police, the accused used to contact job aspirants over phone and offered them jobs in various banks, airlines, Public Service Utilities (PSUs) among other places. They asked the aspirants to pay a processing fee of Rs 2,000 to a bank account and never responded to them after receiving the payment.

After getting information on this fraud, Delhi Police raided the call centre premises located at A-166, Raju Park, Devli Road and arrested those 13 accused.

A case was registered against the accused at Neb Sarai Police Station under Sections 420, 120B and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Nineteen mobile phones, 14 registers containing details of applicants and their payments and 86 lose sheets containing data of potential candidates were recovered along with the accused. (ANI)

