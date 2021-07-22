Fake call centre busted in Gurugram, two nabbed

The police arrested two partners of the owners, while the real owners managed to flee from the spot.

Gurugram, July 22 (IANS) A fake call centre was busted by a team of the cybercrime police station here. The alleged call centre was duping US nationals through pop-ups in the name of social security number (SSN), the police said on Thursday.

The duo arrested have been identified as Akshay Kumar, a native of Ahmedabad, and Bisho Singh of Manipur.

Rohit, Bhavesh and Harsh Deep alias Harsh, were the real owners of the fake call centre, who fled from the spot.

The fraudsters were allegedly threatening the US nationals of blocking the SSN and used to force them to pay up $100 to 800, the police said.

The police have recovered a computer hard disk and mobile from their possession.

The police received a tip-off that the fake call centre was being run from an office located in the Sector 40 market. Following this, sleuths conducted a raid at the centre where more than 10 men and women employees were busy on computers and laptops and we're talking in the English language.

"The culprits could not show any valid licences of the Department of Telecommunications or any other agreement/MoU related to their work," said a police official.

"The accused were cheating the US citizens in the name of the SSN and website development. They used to charge $100 to $800 per customer. An FIR was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC," the officer said.

--IANS

str/dpb