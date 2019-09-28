Fake currency case: NIA court awards 10 years imprisonment to three

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 28 (ANI): A National Investigation Agency (NIA) court has awarded 10-year imprisonment each to three persons in connection with a fake currency case.

The court, which announced the order on Thursday, also levied a fine of Rs 10, 000 on each of them.

In 2016, the trio was arrested following a raid in West Bengal's Malda district where the police seized high-quality Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) having a value of Rs 8 lakh. The police had also seized incriminating articles from their possession.



According to the police, during the investigation, it was found that the convicted persons, along with their associates, hatched a criminal conspiracy for procuring and circulating fake Indian currency notes in India.

"The investigation revealed that FICN was procured from Bangladesh via Indo-Bangladesh international border and was meant to be circulated in other parts of the country," said the official statement. (ANI)

