Based on prior information, the officers intercepted one Malda based FICN racketeer namely Yusuf Sekh (21), from Strand road near Babu Ghat bus Stand on Saturday night.

"FICN amounting to Rs 1,92,000 face value, consisting of 96 notes of Rs 2,000 have been seized from his possession," the officer said.

Sekh has been booked under various sections of the IPC.