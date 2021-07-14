Fake currency racket busted in Raj, 2 arrested

The SOG also seized a factory which was engaged in printing fake Indian currency notes (FICN) that was being run from a villa.

Jaipur, July 14 (IANS) The Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police on Wednesday arrested two persons and recovered fake currency notes worth Rs 5,80,000 from their possession.

According to SOG officials, "The action was taken on Wednesday morning at Goner Padampura near Jaipur. Based on inputs received by the SOG, the location of the accused persons was raided. Along with fake notes worth Rs 5,80,000, many electronic equipment, including fake note printing machines, colour printers and scanners were found there. The SOG team has seized them all. The team has also arrested two accused in this case who have been identified as Brijesh Maurya and Pratham Sharma.

Initial interrogation has revealed that Maurya, a resident of Madhya Pradesh, was the mastermind of the gang, while Pratham Sharma is a resident of Jaipur.

Further investigation is on.

