Fake FB account of Karnataka Minister demands money

Bengaluru, Sep 7 (IANS) Crooks created a fake Facebook profile of Karnataka minister for Large and Medium Industries, Murugesh R. Nirani and started demanding money from FB users. Nirani, shocked by the development, on Tuesday made an appeal to his friends and supporters not to fall prey to it.

"It has come to my notice that some mischievous elements with fraudulent intent have created a fake account using my name on social media platforms and spreading false messages. They are also demanding money. This is totally false," he stated.