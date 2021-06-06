Fake liquor racket busted in UP, 8 arrested

Meerut (UP), June 6 (IANS) The Meerut police have busted a fake liquor racket and arrested eight persons in this regard.
Senior Superintendent of Police, Meerut, Ajay Sahni, said that the arrests were made on Saturday, adding that the accused transported fake liquor from a Punjab distillery to 'dhabas' in Meerut.
Police has seized 60,000 litres of fake liquor and two tankers, amounting to worth Rs 4-5 crore, in the raids.
Meanwhile, the police team that conducted the raid will be awarded with Rs 2 lakh cash.
The SSP also said that some of the accused identified have been involved in other cases relating to liquor previously.
--IANS
amita/vd