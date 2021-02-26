Fake-news matter will be heard by new bench, says Delhi HC after adjourning hearing

New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday adjourned the hearing on a petition seeking to frame the necessary guidelines and to constitute a committee for handling fake-news on various social handles and said that the matter will be heard by a new bench.



A Division Bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh said that a new bench will be designated for hearing the petitions.

The Court was hearing two petitions filed by Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and Manjit Singh GK.

Earlier the Delhi High Court issued notice to a leading media organisation, News Broadcasters Association, Press Council of India and Union of India on a petition seeking direction to restrain the fake-news by setting the accountability and responsibility of the concerned authorities, to frame the necessary guidelines and to constitute a committee for handling the fake-news on various social handles.

The petition was filed by Manjit Singh GK through advocate Parminder Singh Goindi challenging the vicious, unmitigated, concocted and reprehensible actions of certain media houses, claimed that certain media houses had unleashed an offensive and potentially fatal communal attack on the Sikh community by continuous circulation and constant transmission of unverified videos through different platforms including their respective news channels, YouTube, and other such digital and online platforms, pursuant to the events that unfolded New Delhi on the 72nd Republic Day on January 26.

"Such vicious campaign directed against a particular community especially at a time when public sentiments are flared up could result in disastrous consequences for the community including endangering the lives, property and liberty of people belonging to the Sikh community," the petition said.

The petition also sought direction in the nature of mandamus for organising press-conference or uploading/ circulating/ broadcasting the authentic news on the official website of the concerned authorities/ department to counter fake news.

It also sought to issue a direction to restrain the respondent media house from circulating, transmitting and showcasing videos or news content that is directed towards vilifying a particular community and inciting hatred. (ANI)

