Fake order claims Rishikesh AIIMS to be given on contract; perpetrators to face legal action

Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) [India], July 30 (ANI): Rishikesh AIIMS on Tuesday said that it will initiate legal action against those involved in faking a letter purportedly showing the premier medical institute was to be handed over to a contractor for 11 years under an agreement.

"On June 18, 2019, some people circulated a letter on social media attributing to me. The letter claimed that AIIMS Rishikesh was being given on contract. No such letter has been issued by AIIMS administration," said Shashi Kant, Administrative Officer, Rishikesh AIIMS.



"I received many calls after the letter went viral on social media. This letter was fake," Kant added.

The fake order showed the letter was signed by Shashi Kant, was issued on June 18. It claimed that the said contract would be valid for 11 years.

It purportedly asked an agency to select 600 nurses, 35 MBBS doctors, 250 technical and 300 non-technical staff, 230 computer operators, 50 lab tech workers among others for the institute. (ANI)

