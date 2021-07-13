Fake royal scion duping K'taka women nabbed

Muttu K. alias Vinay K. alias Siddharth Raj Urs alias Sandy, a resident of Mysuru was arrested following a complaint by one of his victims, who alleged that he cheated her out of Rs 19 lakh. Further investigation revealed that he has cheated two more women and the police suspect that many more gullible women may have fallen prey to the fake royal.

Bengaluru, July 13 (IANS) Cyber Crime Cell Whitefield division of the Karnataka police have put an end to the free run of a con man, alleged womanizer, who cheated three women promising marriage and duped them of Rs 40 lakh all the while claiming to be a royal scion from Mysuru.

The accused called up his preys from lobbies of luxury hotels and claimed that he is a software engineer working for a US tech company. He had registered as Siddharth Raj Urs on various matrimonial sites from the Mysuru royal family. He had posted many pictures of small kids before the Mysuru Palace and claimed one among them to be him.

The complainant in the case was promised marriage by the accused. He took Rs 3 lakh claiming medical emergency and returned Rs 5 lakh. After gaining trust, he asked her for Rs 20 lakh and the victim readily transferred Rs 19 lakh.

The police say that the accused is a school dropout and a travel guide. He has a five-year-old daughter and took to crime after reading about such similar incident. Further investigations are underway.

