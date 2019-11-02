Fall in GST collection indicates economic slowdown: Cong

New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) The Congress on Saturday targeted the government over the fall in the Goods and Service Tax (GST) collection, highest unemployment rate in last three years and the slump in core sector, saying all these factors establish economic slowdown in the country.

In a tweet, senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh said, "Slowest tax collection growth in a decade, highest unemployment rate in three years and sharpest slump in core sector output. The Trishul that conclusively establishes economic slowdown. But 'Sab Changa Si' (everything's fine)."

Ramesh also attached the media graph to back his claims. The Congress is planning to hold massive protest against the economic slow down across the country from November 5-15. The party has decided to raise the issues of economic slowdown, unemployment, farmers' distress, PSU disinvestment and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP). aks/vin