'False and mischievous': MEA on claims of Jaishankar meeting Taliban leaders

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): India on Friday categorically denied reports suggesting that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Taliban leaders, saying such reports are "false and mischievous".



"We categorically deny reports based on tweets by some journalists that EAM has met any Taliban leader. Such reports are false and mischievous," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arnidam Bagchi, said during a weekly briefing.

Jaishankar recently had stopovers in Doha while travelling and returning from Kenya. In Doha, he had meeting with Qatari officials. According to reports, he also met Taliban leaders.

Some reports on social media claimed that Jaishankar met some Taliban leaders who assured that the outfit's future relations with India will not be based on Pakistan's wishes.

Earlier, government sources denied such reports."We have seen social media reports claiming that EAM has met certain Taliban leaders. Such reports are completely false, baseless and mischievous," a source said on Tuesday.

Jaishankar, during the UNSC Debate on the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan last week, had called for a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire to ensure reduction in violence in Afghanistan and said that terrorist safe havens and sanctuaries must be dismantled immediately for enduring peace in the war-torn country.

Jaishankar had said there needs to be zero tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations including cross-border terror acts.

He had said it is equally important to ensure that the territory of Afghanistan is not used by terrorist groups to threaten or attack any other country and those providing material and financial support to terrorist entities must be held accountable. (ANI)