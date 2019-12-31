False order uploaded on Nainital HC website, matter handed over to vigilance dept

Nainital (Uttarakhand) [India], Dec 31 (ANI): The Chief Justice of the Nainital High Court on Tuesday handed-over the matter pertaining to alleged manipulation of the court's order copy to the state vigilance department.

The matter came to the fore after an order passed by Justice Sharad Sharma was tampered with and a fake copy was uploaded on the website.



On December 20, a legal notice was sent to the victim, Anil Kumar Joshi, in the case, whose order copy was manipulated.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Srivastava of state vigilance establishment told ANI that since the matter is related to the High Court, it is confidential and nothing can be revealed about it. (ANI)

