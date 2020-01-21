Families in Mahul's high-risk zone to be shifted in MHADA homes, says Aaditya Thackeray

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 21 (ANI): Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday said that families in Mahul's high-risk zone would be given occupancy certificate and shifted to 300 available homes of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) that is to be handed over to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation by February 1.



After a meeting with State Minister for Housing Jitendra Ahwad, Thackeray tweeted, "300 available MHADA homes to be handed over to BMC by 1st Feb with OC, to shift out families in Mahul's high-risk zone."

He said Joint Committee of Housing Secretary, Environment Secretary, Municipal Commissioner Mumbai set up for time-bound and parallel disposal of permissions for the real estate industry to rejuvenate it and give homes to home buyers on time. (ANI)

