Families in Punjab still feel pain of Partition, says PM Modi

New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI): People of Punjab were the biggest victims of partition and we still feel the pain of what happened at the time of partition especially in the families of Punjab, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday while unveiling the renovated Jallianwala Bagh memorial through video conferencing.



Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said the dreams of the innocent boys and girls, of the sisters and brothers, are still visible in the bullet marks on the walls of Jallianwala Bagh.

He added that today, we are remembering the love and lives of countless mothers and sisters who were snatched away in that Shaheedi well.

"Those 10 minutes of April 13, 1919, became the immortal story of our freedom struggle, due to which we are able to celebrate the Amrit Mahotsav of freedom today. On such an occasion, the dedication of Jallianwala Bagh Memorial in the modern version in the 75 years of independence, is an opportunity of great inspiration for all of us", he said.

The Prime Minister remarked that Jallianwala Bagh is the place that inspired countless revolutionaries and fighters like Sardar Udham Singh, Sardar Bhagat Singh to die for the freedom of India.

The Prime Minister remembered that before the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre, fairs of holy Baisakhi used to be held in this place. Guru Gobind Singh Ji Khalsa Panth with the spirit of 'Sarbat da Bhala' was also founded on the same day. He said on the 75th year of our Independence, this renovated Jallianwala Bagh will remind the new generation about the history of this holy place and will inspire them to learn a lot about its past.

The Prime Minister remarked that the country aspired for a national memorial for our soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice.

The Prime Minister remarked that this Amrit Kaal of our Independence is very important for the whole country. In this Amrit Kaal, he urged everyone to carry forward both heritage and development.

The Prime Minister said that current global conditions underline the importance of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' and underscore the need for AatmNirbharta and Aatmvishwas. These incidents goad us to strengthen the foundations of the country, he said. (ANI)

