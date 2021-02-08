Families of jawans invited to join farmers' protest

This is being done to strengthen the protest and gain momentum with the 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan" slogan.

Lucknow, Feb 8 (IANS) In a fresh development, the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) has decided to call farmers, with pictures of their kin serving in defence and police forces, at the Ghazipur border.

According to a senior BKU functionary, "We will see if the authorities continue to issue legal notices to the family members of those serving in defence forces and police. A large section of farmers has their children serving in the police and armed forces."

The BKU gradually wants to broad base its ongoing agitation against farm laws by involving families of those working in armed forces.

"The government should listen to us, otherwise in the next protest event, families of people serving in armed forces and police will come here, their fathers will sit with their pictures," Gaurav Tikait told reporters in Muzaffarnagar.

Senior BKU leader Dharmendra Malik said, "We are inviting people having their family members serving in armed forces and police to come and mark their support for the farmers' protest at the Ghazipur border. Besides expressing solidarity for all the jawans, the move is aimed at making the central and state governments realize that they cannot muzzle the voice of farmers by issuing legal notices to them. Besides, the government should know that this is not a farmers' protest alone."

--IANS

amita/rt