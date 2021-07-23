Families of UP terror suspects claim innocence

Talking to the media persons, Ambreen, the wife of one of the accused, Shakeel, said her life had been jeopardized after her husband was arrested by the ATS. She said that her husband was a daily wager and her mother-in-law was ailing.

Lucknow, July 23 (IANS) Nearly a fortnight after the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested five persons for their alleged links with the Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, an offshoot of Al-Qaeda, their families are now claiming that they are innocent and should be released.

The wife of Masiruddin, 50, an e-rickshaw driver, who was also arrested, said, "My husband was standing outside our house when ATS officials took him with them. They said they would interrogate him and he would return home soon. Later, they ransacked the house. They picked up a pressure cooker and claimed it to be evidence."

Siraj and Talat Fatima, parents of Minaz Ahmed, 30, claimed that their son had undergone a surgery for hernia in March and was advised rest after that.

The wife of another accused, Mustaqueem, said she was specially-abled for the last 18 years and had only her husband to support her.

Uzma, wife of another accused, Moid, said, "Both Hindus and Muslims in our neighbourhood have been providing food to us since the day of my husband's arrest. Is this not proof of his innocence?"

Rihai Manch president, Mohammad Shoaib, said: "It is ironic that the name of Al-Qaeda, which is dysfunctional now, is being used. Can such an organization use rusted knives, dysfunctional guns and cooker bombs for terror activity in UP?"

--IANS

amita/dpb