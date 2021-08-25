Family cremates body they had preserved for 22 days

Sultanpur Superintendent of Police Vipin Mishra said according to the autopsy report performed by a three-member panel, the cause of death could not be ascertained.

Sultanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Aug 25 (IANS) The second post-mortem conducted on the body of Shivank Pathak, that had been preserved in a freezer for 22 days, has proved inconclusive about the cause of death.

He said the viscera had been preserved for further examination. The SP said no major injury was found on the body of Shivank.

After the autopsy, the family performed the last rites of their son on Tuesday evening.

The decision to conduct the post-mortem was taken by the district magistrate and CMO of Sultanpur on Monday after victim's brother Eshank presented a video in which the deceased had expressed apprehension of his murder two weeks before his death.

Earlier, Shivank's father, Shiv Prasad, a retired soldier, had demanded registration of an FIR and second post-mortem examination. He had refused to cremate the body of his son and had preserved it in a freezer.

The family believed Shivank was murdered.

--IANS

amita/dpb