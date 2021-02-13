Family of 6 killed in road mishap on Agra-Lucknow e-way

Kannauj (Uttar Pradesh), Feb 13 (IANS) A family of six were killed after their car collided with a truck near the Talgram police station on Uttar Pradesh's Agra-Lucknow expressway. They were travelling from Lucknow to visit the Mehandipur Balaji temple in Rajasthan, said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vinod Kumar.

Passersby on the expressway informed about the accident to the Urban Planning and Development Authority (UPDA) and the police who reached the spot.

The persons trapped in the car were shifted and rushed to the Medical College Hospital. However, after examining the bodies, the doctors declared all the six victims dead.

The police identified the deceased present in the car with the help of a form recovered near them and informed the Lucknow police about the accident.

--IANS

vkt-vav/khz/kr