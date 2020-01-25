Family of Indian student stabbed in Canada seeks issuance of visa at the earliest

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jan 25 (ANI): The family of the Indian student who was stabbed in Canada has requested the MEA officials to assist them with the issuance of a visa at the earliest so that they could meet their daughter who is in a critical condition in a hospital in Toronto.



Speaking to ANI, Albert Rajkumar, the father of the victim, said that he received the news about the attack on his 23-year-old daughter by an unidentified assailant at the York University's campus in Toronto from the Canadian Police. The family was told that their daughter was battling for life in the hospital.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has directed the MEA officials to arrange a visa for the victim's family.

"Deeply shocked to learn of the serious attack on Rachel Albert, an Indian student in Toronto, Canada. Am asking MEA officials to help with her family's visa. Family members may immediately contact us on +91 9873983884," Jaishankar tweeted.

The incident was brought to light by Twitter user Ronald, who had reached out to the Foreign Minister to seek his help in the matter. (ANI)

