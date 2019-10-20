Family of Kamlesh Tiwari leaves to meet Adityanath

Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): The family of murdered Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari on Sunday left from their residence here for Lucknow to meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"We are going to meet Yogi Adityanath. The Chief Minister had given us time to meet at around 11 am today. The police are taking us there," Tiwari's widow told ANI.

Son Satyam Tiwari also confirmed the development while Tiwari's mother refused to comment.The family had earlier demanded a National Investigation Agency (NIA)-led investigation in the matter saying they don't trust the state administration."We want the NIA to investigate the case, we do not trust anyone. My father was killed although he had security guards, how can we possibly trust the administration then?," Satyam Tiwari had said on Saturday.Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said that the killers of Kamlesh Tiwari will be brought to book.Director-General of Police OP Singh had, on Saturday, held a press conference on the matter and informed that three persons have been detained in the matter. He also said that the arrested persons have confessed to their involvement in the crime.Police had also said that the accused were radicalised after listening to a speech given by the victim in the year 2015, in which he had said some "objectionable things".Tiwari was shot dead at his residence in Lucknow by some unidentified persons on Friday afternoon. The family of the victim had said that he had received a death threat in 2016. (ANI)