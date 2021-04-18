Family of Sikh killed at FedEx facility in US' Indianapolis terms shooting as 'racial killing'

Hoshiarpur (Punjab) [India], April 18 (ANI): The family of 68-year-old Jaswinder Singh, who was among the eight people killed in the mass shooting at a FedEx facility the US city of Indianapolis, termed the attack as "racial killing".



Speaking to ANI, Jaswinder Singh's elder son Jatindar Singh said it had been eight years since his father was living in the US.

"We received a call at 7 am that a white man killed my father along with seven other people, and later killed himself. This may be an incident of racial killing. My father was living in the US for the past eight years," said Jatindar Singh.

The family's relative Dalveer Singh also hold similar suspicion and said, "He (Jaswinder Singh and his wife went to the US eight years ago with their middle son. We heard that an 18-19-year-old white man shot 7-8 people and later killed himself. This seems like a racial attack."

Eight people were killed in the shooting at Indianapolis on Thursday night (local time), including 4 Sikhs

The victims from the shooting were identified as 32-year-old Matthew R Alexander, 19-year-old Samaria Blackwell, 66-year-old Amarjeet Johal, 64-year-old Jaswinder Kaur, 68-year-old Jaswinder Singh, 48-year-old Amarjit Skhon, 19-year-old Karlie Smith and 74-year-old John Weisert.

"A significant number of workers at FedEx processing centre (near Indianapolis airport), where the shooting took place Thursday night are from Sikh community" said the Indianapolis Police Chief Randal Taylor.

Deputy Chief Craig McCartt on Friday afternoon identified the gunman as 19-year-old Brandon Hole, who was last employed by FedEx in 2020. "Hole was found dead of a gunshot wound that appeared to be self-inflicted," McCartt said. (ANI)

