Family of truck driver killed in Shopian, demands compensation, govt job

Alwar (Rajasthan) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): The family of truck driver Ilyas Khan, who was killed by terrorists in Shopian, has appealed to the central government to provide Rs 15 lakh as compensation and a government job.

Two persons died while one was left injured when militants fired at two trucks near Chitragam of Shopian on Thursday.



According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, the incident took place in the evening, when militants fired on trucks leaving three injured. Among injured, two succumbed to their injuries.

"My brother had gone to Kashmir to deliver milk and other supplies to the Army. We appeal to the central government to provide Rs 15 lakh compensation and a government job to us," said Ilyas's younger brother Rehmat Khan. (ANI)

