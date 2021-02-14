Family recalls CRPF personnel who lost his life in Pulwama attack

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha), February 14 (ANI): The family of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Constable Manoj Behera, who lost his life in the Pulwama terror attack in 2019, mourned his death and recalled his contribution to the country on the second anniversary of the attack.



"These two years have been very difficult. I am only surviving for my daughter's sake," Llilata Behera, wife of Manoj Behera said.

She further said, "I hope that every citizen of India should think about the well-being of this country and do something which is beneficial for the country and the sacrifices of 40 CRPF personnel should not go in vain".

This year marks the second anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack when 40 valiant Indian soldiers were killed after a suicide bomber rammed an IED-laden vehicle into the security convoy carrying them. (ANI)

