Family robbed of cash, jewellery at gunpoint in MP's Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 1 (ANI): A gang of armed robbers looted cash and gold jewellery worth lakhs from a house in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Sunday.



The police informed that two persons got injured during the robbery, which took place in the Arodrum area.

Mahesh Chand Jain, Superintendent of police West, said that scientific evidence is being developed to solve the crime, which was captured in the CCTV camera.

"They took around 70 grams of gold and some cash from the victim's house. They also injured two persons. Scientific evidence is being developed," said SP Mahesh Jain.

"The robbers entered around 3.30 am to 4 am. There were 7-8 of them. We were on the first floor but my parents were downstairs. They then thrashed my parents and also took everything at gunpoint," said Nikhil Chopra, the owner of the house. (ANI)

