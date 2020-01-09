Fans celebrate, queue outside theatres in Chennai ahead of Rajinikanth's 'Darbar' release

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jan 9 (ANI): Fans of superstar Rajinikanth have begun gathering and celebrating outside theatres in Chennai ahead of the release of 'Darbar' on Thursday.

The fans started queuing up in large numbers outside ticket gates and the many of them came loaded with cakes and in t-shirts displaying their love for Rajinikanth.



Amid the excitement of fans, the Tamil Nadu government has granted permission for a special show to screen Rajinikanth-starrer 'Darbar' for four days in the theatres all over the state. There will be one extra show per day for four days on January 9,10,13 and 14 for the film.

Earlier yesterday, the fans had offered special prayers at the Amman Temple in Madurai for the success of the film.

Fans also conducted special offerings to temple deity by piercing their bodies and paying unique penance 'Man Soru' for the huge success of the movie.

Rajinikanth's 167th film 'Darbar' is an action-drama directed by AR Murugadoss, the movie also features actress Nayanthara alongside the superstar. (ANI)

