Farm laws may be withdrawn before Punjab, UP polls: Akhilesh

Accusing the BJP of only serving the corporates, he said the BJP government is committed to serve the industrialists who have already set up silos and other infrastructure because of the farm laws.

Lucknow, Oct 26 (IANS) Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav has expressed the apprehension that the Modi government may withdraw the farm laws in view of the upcoming Punjab and Uttar Pradesh elections and later implement them afresh, once elections get over.

"Ho sakta hai, main aaj keh raha hoon aapse ki Punjab ke chunao dekhte hue, Uttar Pradesh ke chunao dekhte hue, ho sakta hai kisano ke kanoon rad kar diye jayen aur phir chunav ke baad naye kanoon phir aa jayenge (There is a possibility, I am telling you today. Keeping in mind the elections in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, the three farm laws may be recalled and implemented again in a new form after the elections)," Akhilesh told reporters in an informal interaction.

He said the BJP government will implement the farm laws afresh after the elections because it is committed to help the corporates who have already spent money on setting up the infrastructure required once the farm laws are implemented.

Akhilesh further said the government may soon "sell" the recently inaugurated airport in Kushinagar and added that it is selling away everything primarily to deprive the benefits like reservation in employment which will not be applicable once the project is taken over by a private entity.

"Don't be misled by the gala inauguration of the Kushinagar airport recently. For the BJP leaders it was like visiting a property that a common man plans to sell," he said.

He said the Kushinagar airport project was conceptualised by his government and Rs 260 crore was allocated in the Budget for its construction. "BJP is doing what it does the best. They are claiming that the Kushinagar project is their initiative," he added.

