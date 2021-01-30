Farm laws: Punjab village to send one member of each family to join Delhi protests

New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): A village in Punjab's Bathinda has decided that at least one member of each family must join the ongoing farmers' protests in the national capital, and a fine will be imposed on those who decide not to go.



The Virk Khurd gram panchayat in Punjab's Bathinda has decided to send at least one member of each family to the protests at Delhi borders for a week.

While talking to ANI, Sarpanch Manjit Kaur said, "Those who won't go to the protests will be fined Rs 1,500 and those not paying the fine will be boycotted. It is being done to support farmers protesting at Delhi borders."

Meanwhile in various districts of Uttar Pradesh, 'Mahapanchayts' will be held to show solidarity and mobilise farmers to go and support protesting farmers at the Ghazipur border (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) border.

A mahapanchayat of 120 village farmers will be held in Morki Inter College in Naujheel Bajna of Mathura. Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) Vice President Jayant Chaudhary will participate in it

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Digambar has announced that a mahapanchayat will be held at Numaish Maidan in the Bijnor district on January 31.

While talking to ANI, BKU leader Naresh Tikait said on Saturday, "We will travel to Delhi tomorrow after having a mahapanchayat in Baghpat. The politics that is happening in the name of farmers will be discussed in the panchayat."

These developments came after violence took place in the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day.

Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

