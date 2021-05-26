Farm laws threat to our survival not COVID: Protesting farmers

Although the strength has reduced at the venue many protesters are still camped at the Singhu border. Farmers belive that they cannot affors to be afraid of coronavirus as news laws are threat to their survival.Notably, the crowds gathered at the Singhu border nas been reduced due to the harvesting season in Punjab and Haryana. The number of farmers in each trolley and tent was now 3-4 as compared to 10-15 earlier."We are sitting here because of helplessness. It is the same for us if we die due to corona or during this protest. It is better to sacrifice here in the fight rather than dying because of a struggle to make our ends meet in the future. People advise us to end the protest due to corona but a movement does not end like this. Today nation is awakening and we have invested a lot to bring this movement and there is no point in going back. "Corona scare is there but losing our land, which is everything for us is more" he added," said Amritpal Singh , a farmer from Sangrur."Fear of losing land is more than fear of corona," he added.Although Singh insisted they do follow COVID precautions during the agitation and If the government wants to end the protest they can do it by scrapping back three farm laws and give a legal Guarantee on MSP.Echoing the similar sentiment, Jitender Singh who also works as volunteer said "More than 450 lives have been lost during this agitation. But the government needs to end this protest as soon as possible and that can be only if government accepts the demand but since January 22 there is no round of negations taking place. If we go back now then our future generation will get burdened by inflation. We are dying more by suicide than corona. What we see is our protest for our future, corona scare is there but not more than losing our land. Corona is there but our fight is bigger than the fear."Thousands of farmers from Punjab's Karnal and nearby areas reached the Singhu border on Sunday to join the ongoing protest against three farm laws, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) said.Farmers have been camping at Delhi's borders since November last year demanding that the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 be rolled back and a new law made to guarantee minimum support price for crops.There are marches being carried out, black flags raised and effigies burnt in several cities and villages in Punjab and Haryana, and at Delhi's borders. (ANI)