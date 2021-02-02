Farm laws to be core agenda for Congress in Lok Sabha today, uproar expected

By Siddharth Sharma

New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): After Rajya Sabha, the uproar is likely to continue in Lok Sabha over the farm laws issue as the Congress party is all set to raise it in the Lower House on Tuesday along with like-minded parties from the Opposition.



Congress Members of Parliament have given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over farm laws issue and they have reached out to other opposition parties also on the matter.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chaudhry and Chief Whip in Lok Sabha Koddikunil Suresh have given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha.

Speaking to ANI Congress Chief Whip in Lok Sabha Koddikunil Suresh said, "We are moving the adjournment motion notice over the issue of farm laws and farmers agitation and we want that discussion must be held on this. We have also reached out to opposition parties for this and we are sure they will also support us on this."

Meeting of Congress MPs from Lok Sabha is also scheduled in Parliament today before the proceedings of the house, to chalk out the strategy to raise farmers issue in the House.

Earlier in the day opposition MPs in Rajya Sabha raised the issue and demanded a discussion in the House. Later, the Upper House was adjourned for tomorrow till 9 am after facing repeated adjournments. (ANI)

