Farm leaders hold meet on 2nd day of protest in Karnal

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait, Yogendra Yadav, Karnal-based BKU leader Jagdeep Singh Chaduni and some representatives of other farm unions have joined the meeting.

Karnal, Sep 8 (IANS) Continuing protest for the second day over August 28 lathicharge incident, farm leaders have started a fresh meeting on Wednesday here at Karnal.

The fresh meeting has been called to chalk out further strategy to decide on the way forward.

Agitating farmers said it has been more than 24 hours that they have been demanding action against the IAS officer who on August 28 ordered for lathicharge, and also held several rounds of talk with senior government officials on the matter, however, no concrete action was taken so far.

Firmed in their demand of action against the IAS officer (SDM Ayush Sinha, who has been transferred to Chandigrah), farmers said they would not call off their ongoing protest, until the government takes action.

The protest that began at Anaj Mandi early on Tuesday has shifted to the mini-secretariat in Karnal distrct of Haryana on Wednesday. More and more people from the surrounding areas have joined the sit-in demonstration.

In the meeting, farmers will also discuss the suspension of internet services in several districts.

"Our protest will continue until our demands are met. We have put up only demand that IAS officer should be suspended and an independent enquiry should be initiated against him," Rakesh Tikait said.

Meanwhile, to intensify the protest, farmers have set up tents outside the DC office. Some farmers have even said that the protest in front of the district administration office will be extended if their demands are not met.

After the incident on August 28, a video-clip of IAS Ayush Sinha ordering the force to hit the farmers on their heads had stirred a row after it went viral on social media. The farmers demanded compensation of Rs 25 lakh and government job to the next of kin of Sushil Kajal, a farmer from Gharunda who received head injuries in the lathicharge and died later due to heart attack along with a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the wounded persons.

--IANS

