Farm leaders meet with Karnal district officials on 2nd day of protest

Karnal, Sep 8 (IANS) A meeting of farm leaders with local administration has begun in Karnal here on Wednesday with farmers demanding action against SDM Ayush Sinha and an independent inquiry in the matter.

Before going for the meeting, Rakesh Tikait said, the Khattar government is conspiring to limit the farm agitation to Karnal, which will not be successful. He said the farm protests at borders of Delhi will continue. He added that he will not waste the energy in the protest at Karnal and would like to solve this issue as soon as possible.

Earlier, farm leaders held a meeting among themselves where they decided to give another chance to the local administration to take action against IAS officer Ayush Sinha, who on August 28 instructed the police to beat the protesting farmers.

The meeting was attended by Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) Rakesh Tikait, Yogendra Yadav, Karnal-based BKU leader Jagdeep Singh Chaduni and the representatives of many others farm unions have decided to meet the State government's representatives, including the District Collector of Karnal.

On the first day of the protest on Tuesday, three rounds of meeting were held on the same issue, but all those meetings were inconclusive.

--IANS

avr/mks/pd/skp/