Farm leaders should take onus for Singhu murder: Dushyant Chautala

He said this while interacting with reporters after inaugurating new office building of the Excise and Taxation Department in Gurugram in Sector 32 in front of Sir Chhotu Ram Bhavan in village Jharsa.

Gurugram, Oct 16 (IANS) Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Saturday condemned the brutal murder which took place at Singhu border in Kundli, Sonipat where farmers' protest is underway.

Responding to a question regarding the killing of a person at the farmers' protest site at the Singhu border, Dushyant Chautala said that this is a barbaric incident.

"Though the police are taking legal action and one person has also taken the responsibility of the incident, but those who are the leaders of around 40 dharna sites should also take responsibility for that," Chautala said.

He said if any such incident happens in any organisation, department or movement, then it is the responsibility of the leadership of the concerned organisation, department or movement.

A body was found hanging with hands, legs chopped at the spot where farmers' are protesting (Kundli, Sonipat) on Friday.

Responding to a question regarding the Ellenabad bypoll, Chautala said that the BJP-JJP alliance has fielded a strong candidate.

"We will fight the elections with full strength and win the elections," he said.

