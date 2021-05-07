Farmer finds python in haystack near Agra, rescued

The 24-hour helpline of Wildlife SOS received a distress call on Friday, informing it about a python sighting in Nagla Bhoopla village. A farmer working in his agricultural field was shocked to find the large reptile nestled amid a pile of hay and immediately reached out to the Wildlife SOS, requesting help.

The snake is currently kept under observation and will be released in the wild once deemed fit.

Agra May 7 (IANS) A six-foot-long Indian Rock Python was rescued by the Wildlife SOS after it was discovered by a farmer in a pile of hay in Nagla Bhoopla village in Agra district.

Soon a two-member team from the Wildlife SOS equipped with necessary equipment and protective gear reached the spot to carry out the rescue operation.

Rajendra Singh, the caller, said, "Since the Wildlife SOS had carried out such rescue works before from in and around the area, we immediately contacted it for help."

Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO, Wildlife SOS, said, "Indian Rock Pythons are often misunderstood to be venomous, owing to which they are met with hostility and sometimes they even get killed on being sighted near human habitations. It is essential that we remain sensitive to the presence of wild animals and learn to co-exist."

Baiju Raj M.V, Director, Conservation Projects, Wildlife SOS, said, "Although non-venomous, a python's bite can be injurious, so one has to be careful while carrying out such rescue operations. We request the people to immediately report any such situation on our helpline number. We have professionally trained rescuers who are experienced in handling snake rescues."

The Indian Rock Python (Python molurus) is threatened by habitat loss, poaching and is a sought-after species in the illegal pet trade. This species is protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and listed under Appendix I of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Flora and Fauna (CITES), which regulates the international trade of wildlife species.

Around the same time, the rapid response unit of Wildlife SOS also rescued a dehydrated spotted owlet from the Judge Compound in Agra. After receiving all the required treatment and fluid therapy, the bird was deemed fit and was safely released in the forest.

