Farmer leaders: Suspend Haryana ministers Vij and Dalal

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) Farm leaders from Haryana are demanding that state ministers J.P. Dalal and Anil Vij must be immediately dismissed. Under the banner of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, farm leaders converged at Rohtak on Tuesday and made this demand owing to the "anti-farmer statements made by J.P. Dalal and Anil Vij."

Spearheading the farmers agitation on the borders of the national capital since November 26, Dr Darshan Pal said in a statement on behalf of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha: "Mahapanchayats in Haryana have passed resolutions to dismiss Haryana agriculture minister J.P. Dalal and also made representations to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya on the same."

Farmers from Uttar Pradesh have pointed out that sugarcane prices have remained stagnant even as inflation is rising and pending arrears to sugarcane farmers continue to be around 12,000 crore rupees in Uttar Pradesh alone. "We hope more farmers join the ongoing protests," said a farmer leader.

Farmers agitating for the repeal of three farm laws and acquiring crops on MSP remembered Sir Chhotu Ram on his birth anniversary that is celebrated on the occasion of Basant Panchmi.

Leaders of different farmer unions lauded the hard work and commitment of Sir Chhotu Ram and the way he guided and mobilised farming communities towards securing basic rights. He got the then British Rulers of India to enact at least 22 important legislations for the benefit of farmers.

Dr Darshan Pal said that farmers across the country are on the path of agitation inspired by Sir Chhotu Ram.

