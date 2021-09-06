Farmers allowed to protest but peacefully, says Haryana Home Minister ahead of Karnal mahapanchayat

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], September 6 (ANI): Ahead of a Mahapanchayat in Karnal by farmers tomorrow, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij requested farmers to hold a peaceful protest and said the state machinery is prepared and has made suitable arrangements, including deploying adequate security and creating route diversions.



"Everyone is allowed to raise their voices and to hold peaceful protests in a democracy. Tomorrow farmers are planning a protest, they are welcome to do so but the protest should be peaceful and should not cause any hindrance to the public", the chief minister said on Monday addressing reporters.

"We have made all the necessary arrangements. As a precautionary measure, internet services have been suspended and some routes have been diverted," Vij said.

He further said, "Sufficient force has been deployed. I have directed the Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Navdeep Singh Virk to be present on the spot and handle the situation peacefully. It is also the responsibility of farmer leaders to maintain the peace during the protest and all measures would be taken to contain any kind of untoward incidents and safety of citizens".

Haryana Police ahs tightened security arrangements in view of the call for gherao of Karnal Mini Secretariat on Tuesday made by several farmer organisations, police said today.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, which is heading the farmers' agitation against three farm laws, has given a call for gherao of the secretariat demanding registration of an FIR against those officers who had allegedly ordered a lathi charge on agitators during their protest against a BJP event in Karnal on August 28. (ANI)

