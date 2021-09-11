Farmers are our Bhagya Vidhata, we will do what is necessary for their well-being: JP Nadda

New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Saturday hit out at the Opposition parties for criticising the three farm laws saying that they are misleading the farmers on the minimum support price.



Giving information about the beneficial schemes being made by the government for the farmers, Nadda said, "Farmers are Bhagya Vidhata for us. We will continue to do whatever is necessary for their well-being. Opposition parties only tried to mislead farmers on MSP. In the last seven and a half years, Prime Minister Modi has done more work than what was not done for agricultural development and farmers' development in 70 years of independence. Even in Uttar Pradesh, the work that the SP, BSP and Congress government could not do, Yogi Ji's government has done in the last four and a half years. The Kisan Samman Nidhi has now been transferred to the accounts of more than 10 crore farmers of the country. In Uttar Pradesh, 2.54 crore farmers have got its benefit."

"Congress's UPA government had waived about 53,000 crore loans of some farmers only once in 10 years. There was news of scams in this too," he added.

"Uttar Pradesh is the most prominent state. Yogi Ji's government in Uttar Pradesh has so far paid 42 lakh sugarcane farmers, Rs 1.40 lakh crore. In the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana Uttar Pradesh, 2.54 crore farmers have been benefited," he said.

Further describing the benefits of schemes under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, Nadda said, "Under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, more than 2,56,0000 farmers in the state have been compensated Rs.2208 crore. Loans have been waived for about 86,00,000 farmers. Under the Mukhyamantri Krishak Accident Sahayak Yojana, 2,207 farmers have been provided financial assistance. The entire DAP subsidy of Rs 1200 is being given. Modi government is giving maximum MSP for rabi and kharif crops."

Nadda said, "Before the arrival of Modi government in the country, the budget of the country was Rs 1.21 lakh crore, which has increased to 2.11 lakh crore today in 2020-21. This is the Modi government in which 3,000 monthly pensions has been arranged for the farmers. One lakh crore package has been given for comprehensive improvement in agricultural infrastructure. More than 22 crore soil health cards have been issued and people's land ownership cards have also been received." (ANI)