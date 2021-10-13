Farmers are protesting because they feel insecure, says Congress

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 13 (ANI): Attacking the BJP government at the Centre, the Congress party on Tuesday said that the government is not willing to start talks afresh with the farmers protesting against the three farm laws.



Addressing the media persons, MM Pallam Raju, senior Congress leader, said farmers are protesting because they are feeling insecure due to the farm laws.

"The three farm laws were passed without any discussion in Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha because they had strength in both the houses. The result is that the farmers are protesting against the three laws and the government is not willing to start talks afresh," he said.

"The farmers are protesting because they are feeling insecure due to the farm laws," Raju added.

He also attacked the BJP government for the "hasty" implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) and demonetisation. "The hasty implementation of GST and demonetisation has crippled the economy."

The Congress leader said, "Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the livelihood of small and medium entrepreneurs has been affected and there is no support from the government." (ANI)

