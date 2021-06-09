Farmers are true to their stance despite several deaths: Rahul

New Delhi, June 9 (IANS) Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a potshot at the government saying the farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws despite several deaths at the protest site.

"To safeguard their farms and the country, farmers are dying slowly. But they are not afraid and they are true to their stance," he said in a tweet in Hindi with the hashtag of #500DeathsAtFarmersProtest.