Farmers ask BJP MPs, MLAs to explain their stand on stir

This comes a week after the khap panchayats in Muzaffarnagar called for a social boycott of those who do not support the farmers' agitation.

Lucknow, Feb 5 (IANS) In a move that could have far-reaching consequences on the politics in Uttar Pradesh, a panchayat in Agra has asked the nine MLAs and two MPs of the district to either issue a letter of support to the protesting farmers or face "social boycott".

According to a BKU functionary, farmers' groups in all districts will now start asking BJP legislators and MPs to clarify their stand on the farmers' protest or face the consequences.

"We will stage protests at residences of MLAs and two MPs in the districts. We will ask them to provide a letter supporting the peaceful protest of farmers or they will have to face social boycott," the functionary said.

Talking to IANS, a BJP MLA from Muzaffarnagar, said on condition of anonymity, "We are caught in a Catch 22 situation. If we do not support the farmers, we cannot win the elections in 2022. However, we also cannot defy the party line on this issue. Our leadership should try to resolve the matter at the earliest because both sides seem to be hardening their stand."

Meanwhile, several Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) functionaries have expressed apprehension over the legal notices being sent to farmers for 'instigating' people against the three laws.

--IANS

amita/rs