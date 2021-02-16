Farmers at Singhu remember Sir Chhotu Ram

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) Protesting farmers at Singhu border on Tuesday remembered 'Sir Chhotu Ram', a prominent farm leader and politician in pre-Indepedent India, on the occasion of his 140th birth anniversary.

It is believed that Chhotu Ram was born on November 24, 1881 in a Jat family in Ghari Sampla village in Rohtak district in Haryana. It is said that he had announced that Basant Panchami (which fell on Tuesday) should be celebrated as his birthday. The tradition has been continuing since then.