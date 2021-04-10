Farmers block KMP Expressway with trolleys, mattresses and cots

Sonepat (Haryana), April 10 (IANS) As the farmers' agitation entered the 135th day on Saturday, the coalition of farmers unions, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) blocked the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway for 24 hours to press their demand for withdrawal of the three contentious farm laws. Farmers have parked trolleys, placed cots with mattresses on the highway and have also set up a podium at the toll plaza to deliver speeches.

On the lines of closing the KMP highway, farmers from the Singhu border have closed 1 number Kundli toll plaza (Western Peripheral Expressway) at Sonepat in Haryana.

More than 500 farmers also observed a 2-minute silence following the death of a farmer at Tikri border during the KMP highway closure and raised the slogans of 'Shaheed Kisan Amar Rahe'.

Farmers are now engaged in giving a strong impetus to the ongoing agitation at the various borders of Delhi.

They have been protesting at various borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws.

--IANS

